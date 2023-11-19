The Canberra Times
Times Past: November 20, 1970

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
November 20 2023 - 12:00am
On this day in 1970, The Canberra Times reported on plans to create the Canberra cultural phenomenon that was the revolving restaurant in Black Mountain Tower, also known as Telstra Tower.

