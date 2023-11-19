Times Past: November 20, 1970

On this day in 1970, The Canberra Times reported on plans to create the Canberra cultural phenomenon that was the revolving restaurant in Black Mountain Tower, also known as Telstra Tower.
The famous revolving restaurant was closed in 2013.
The National Capital Development Commission had approved plans for a revolving platform to be built at the first floor level of the Carousel Restaurant on Red Hill.
The platform was part of a plan owner Peter Vidovic had to improve the restaurant to cater both for diners wanting a high-class service and also the visiting tourist family.
"We want to put in more facilities for tourist families," Mr Vidovic said.
"At present the restaurant is strictly a la carte and some families may find this a little too pricey. We want to provide for the gala occasion but also for people coming in from skiing in big sloppy jumpers."
The windows would be tinted and air conditioning installed so people could sit at a window without being affected by the glare of the sun.
The artist's impression of the new restaurant featured on the front page of the paper.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.