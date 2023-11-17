A new McDonald's store opened in Phillip on Friday on the old Magnet Mart site, just up the road from Brodburger, which isn't expecting a battle of the burger any time soon.
But there may be a precinct petrol war, with Metro Petroleum also opening on Hindmarsh Drive as a tenant on the new McDonald's site, on Friday selling unleaded about 13 cents cheaper than other service stations in the area.
Brodburger co-owner Sascha Brodbeck said he welcomed the arrival of Maccas to the Hindmarsh Drive site, saying it was a case of "the more the merrier".
He said the new Metro Petroleum service station, which has opened next door to the Maccas as a tenant on the site, would bring more traffic to the area and also more customers to the little red Brod van.
"I've never, ever looked at McDonald's as competition," he said.
"We are super excited to see McDonald's come here, the more the merrier."
Mr Brodbeck was also focused on opening a new Brodburger in Tuggeranong at the South.Point shopping centre in mid-December.
"I'm pretty pumped to see more traffic in the [Phillip] area," he said.
But on Friday it was all about Maccas.
The Phillip store is the fifth McDonald's in the national capital now owned by Canberra man Brad Carroll, who started with the burger giant as a 14-year-old crew member in his hometown of Wagga Wagga.
Mr Caroll and his wife Kate, as part of their Brate Group, also own the McDonald's at Manuka, Westfield Woden, Molonglo Valley and Weston.
The father-of-three contemplated his journey from teenage crew member to Maccas magnate.
"It's surreal as a 14-year-old who started at McDonald's as an after-school job to be here in Canberra opening our fifth restaurant," he said.
"We have 650 employees now across the organisation. It's really touching that we can employ so many people in Canberra and help develop them and set them off on their future success, whether it's in our business or [elsewhere] in the Canberra economy."
The McDonald's store at Phillip was built by Monarch Building Services.
McDonald's said it had injected more than $14 million into the local economy and created more than 100 jobs across crew, barista, management and maintenance.
The new Metro Petroleum was selling unleaded petrol for 199.9 cents a litre and E10 petrol for 197.9 cents per litre on Friday, likely to spark competition with the other outlets in the area.
While it opened to customers on Friday, McDonald's Phillip will on Saturday be hosting a grand opening on McHappy Day, the largest annual fundraiser for Ronald McDonald House Charities to help support seriously ill or injured children.
There will be an appearance by McDonaldland character Grimace from noon to 1pm and Canberra Raiders players from 11.30am to 1pm on Saturday.
Kristen and Nige from MIX 106.3 will be broadcasting from the Phillip site from 10.30am to 1pm.
Part of the special deals on McHappy Day include a Macca's Makers, 56-piece limited edition brick building set for $36.95 with all profits going directly towards RMHC.
The new Maccas in Phillip has the first dual-lane drive-through in Woden Valley, a McCafe, dine-in seating, delivery and a small playground.
"As a local business, we are proud to support local charities and groups that are important to our customers and people, including Blackshaw Racing, University of Canberra Capitals and Woden Valley Rams Rugby League," Mr Carroll said.
"It's really exciting to get this project together and open it to the general public."
