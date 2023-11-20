The rhythms of the natural world have long been a source of inspiration and solace.
The Canberra Symphony Orchestra concert Living Green features guest soprano Eleanor Lyons and the return of the orchestra's chief conductor and artistic director Jessica Cottis.
On the program are Richard Strauss's Four Last Songs, the world premiere of a new CSO commission by Australian composer Louisa Trewartha, Antonin Dvorak's In Nature's Realm, and Jean Sibelius's Seventh Symphony and Karelia Suite. Living Green is on at Llewellyn Hall on Tuesday, November 22 and Wednesday, November 23, 2023 at 7.30pm.
See: cso.org.au.
Bringing together magicians from around the globe, this show combines breathtaking illusions, stunning stagecraft and cutting-edge technology in an extravaganza that is billed as having something for everyone.
It's on at the Canberra Theatre from November 22 to December 3, 2023, various dates and times.
Three madcap actors bring to life 37 classic plays in under two hours in this show written by three former members of the Royal Shakespeare Company.
Whether you love or hate Shakespeare, you should find something to enjoy.
The show is on at Canberra REP Theatre until December 2, 2023, various dates and times.
See: canberrarep.org.au.
The world is full of self-styled gurus, Svengalis, mind coaches and horrific influencers.
Are you sick of the world? Lawrence Mooney is here to help you to quit, embrace your inner loser and win at life.
Based on his anti-self-help book, this comedy show will transform you. It's on at The Basement on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 7pm.
