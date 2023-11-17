The Canberra Timessport
Friday, 17 November 2023
Home/Sport/Capitals

Canberra Capitals add Jade Kirisome to WNBL roster

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated November 17 2023 - 1:46pm, first published 1:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Jade Kirisome will have suited up for more games than practices by the time she arrives in Canberra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

Caden Helmers is a sports journalist for The Canberra Times.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Capitals
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.