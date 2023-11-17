Jade Kirisome will have suited up for more games than practices by the time she arrives in Canberra.
The Capitals' new recruit joined the team in Sydney this week, coming off the bench in a five-point loss to the Sydney Flames on Wednesday night. Now she finds herself in Townsville for a game against the Fire on Saturday night.
And the 23-year-old still hasn't even had a proper practice session with the Capitals after arriving to bolster a severely depleted WNBL roster.
Canberra lost Chloe Tugliach and Tahlia Tupaea for the whole season, while Bec Pizzey is sidelined for two months. The losses saw Shakera Reilly elevated to the main roster and Claudea Waihape-Andrews brought on as a development player, with Kirisome adding more reinforcements.
"We're going to call her 'JJ', because we've got Jade [Melbourne], Jayda [Clark] and another Jade now," Capitals coach Kristen Veal said.
MORE SPORT
"JJ is a great cultural fit, super engaging and intelligent, discipline young player coming out of Saint Mary's.
"She joined the group in Sydney, and really hasn't even had a full practice with us and won't have a full practice with us until next week. It's like she's been a part of the group for the whole of pre-season, she has slotted in amazingly, and now we've just got to get her up to speed on court.
"This group is so connected in age, they kind of know each other anyway. Jade was part of junior national camps, Australian development camps and around high performance programs coming through.
"She's a little bit older than your Gemmas and your Jades [Gemma Potter and Jade Melbourne], and a little bit younger than your Sharpys [Alex Sharp]. She's been around the program, they all know each other."
But it's the other Jade that has the Fire on high alert, with Melbourne playing like a woman possessed in Canberra's game against Sydney earlier this week.
Melbourne posted a game-high 31 points to go with seven rebounds and seven assists against the Flames.
Now Veal is expecting Townsville to exhaust their resources in a bid to run the 21-year-old star ragged.
"They're going to try and tire Jade Melbourne out and our guards out," Veal said. "We have some stuff in place that should reverse that effect and tire out their guards if they decide to do that."
A tired Jade Melbourne? Is that even possible?
"Oh no. The stuff I have in place for her, she's like, 'Nah, I don't need it, send it away, I can deal with it'," Veal said.
"I'm like, 'I know you can, but I also need you to be the way you started the game at the end of the game'. You can't tire her out, she'll run for days, but we also want to get high production from her.
"That's not only for her and her output, but for what she can then facilitate and create with the rest of the group. That requires energy and it requires focus, and fatigue impacts both of those things."
The Capitals are hopeful Alex Fowler will be fit to face the Fire at the Townsville Entertainment Centre after she missed the clash against Sydney.
Fowler - a Townsville product herself - travelled on Friday and will have a light shootaround on Saturday morning.
