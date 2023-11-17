Nick Kyrgios has had a few days to settle into his new role in front of the camera as a tennis analyst, and the reviews are in.
A knee injury and more recent wrist setback this year has hindered Kyrgios' plans to get back out on the court to resume his playing career following a sensational 2022.
While Kyrgios is still rehabbing his injuries, with no return date officially locked in, the Canberran is still keeping busy in tennis circles with a new media role.
Kyrgios is currently in Santa Monica in California, working as a commentator for the Tennis Channel, covering the ATP Finals from a US studio alongside former players Jim Courier and Andy Roddick.
When the dust settled on addressing Kyrgios' comeback plans where he vowed he's "doing everything" to play again, and that he's "hungry" to get back to the top of the tennis world, the Kyrgios-as-a-pundit reviews started to roll in.
Tennis journalist for The Times in the UK Stuart Fraser said Kyrgios was "a natural" and "sharp" on television, and "has the makings of an insightful pundit when he decides to hang up the racquet".
Adding Kyrgios' efforts were "a stark contrast to his mouthy bad boy image on the court".
"Nick Kyrgios is well set up for life beyond his playing career," Fraser wrote.
"Last year's Wimbledon runner-up offered insightful analysis with a smooth and measured delivery that was a stark contrast to the usual profanity that comes out of his mouth."
A few watching were amused to hear Kyrgios jokingly question an outburst by Andrey Rublev in a match against Carlos Alcaraz after the Russian hit his racquet on his own knee.
"I mean, from someone who holds their composure pretty well, like myself, this is crazy," Kyrgios said. "I've never done that. He needs a knee, he needs to move."
Kyrgios also had an unfortunate slip of the tongue commentating live that delivered his "first viral moment".
"You look at people who've had sex ... success against Medvedev," Kyrgios said without noticing before co-commentator Brett Haber pointed out the accident, and the clip was shared on social media.
Kyrgios is a chance to play in the Australian Open, but he continues to miss opportunities to play in the lead-up due to his injuries, this week withdrawing from the November 30 to December 3 Ultimate Tennis Showdown in Seoul.
For Kyrgios to be fit in time for the Australian Open in January, he said "the stars have to align a little bit".
The Brisbane International is a key event right before the grand slam and Kyrgios similarly told officials it's a "wait and see" situation.
