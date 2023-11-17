The Holy Cross Hackett fete is on Saturday from 10am to 3pm.
Lots of stalls, food and entertainment at the Holy Cross Anglican Church in Antill Street, Hackett.
The Orana Steiner School Spring Fair is on Sunday from 11am to 3pm.
There will be stalls, activities for the kids and food including curries at the school in Unwin Place, Weston.
The 2023 Monaro Sheep Dog Trial Championships will be held on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Bredbo Recreation Grounds, featuring some of the state's top sheepdogs and handlers.
Come along and watch as the dogs navigate their sheep through obstacles whilst retaining as many points as possible.
Competition starts 7.30am daily and spectators are welcome. Lunch and light refreshments will be available for purchase during the trial.
This is the big one - Marymead's Christmas Monster Garage and Plant Sale.
It's Marymead's biggest sale of the year, with toys, books, clothes and much more.
It's on Saturday from 8am to 12.30pm at 255 Goyder Street, Narrabundah.
The Little Village Markets are markets where kids get to make products and sell them.
The next one is on Saturday from 2pm to 4pm at the Gordon Community Centre at 110 Lewis Luxton Avenue. Come along and support a little business person.
Find out who bakes the best scone in the national capital at the very first Canberra Scone-Off competition.
It's on Saturday from 9am to 1pm at Uniting Care Kippax, on the corner of Hardwick Crescent and Luke Street in Holt.
There will also be Devonshire teas for sale.
The Harvest Stall will be open at the National Arboretum Canberra on Sunday from 10am to 2pm.
Made with organic produce from the Arboretum's very own Kitchen Garden and with fruits from the forests, stock up on homemade goodies such as chutneys and jams as well as seedlings and support the Friends of Arboretum.
