The Canberra Times
Friday, 17 November 2023
Home/Canberra
What's on

What's on in Canberra this weekend: November 18-19, 2023

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
November 17 2023 - 1:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

FETES AHOY

The Holy Cross Hackett fete is on Saturday from 10am to 3pm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.