The Canberra Times
Saturday, 18 November 2023
Home/Canberra
Good News

Audrey Fawole thanks Canberra Hospital's Dr Rajay Rampersad for lifesaving efforts, five years on

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
November 18 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Lyons preschooler Audrey Fawole was just three hours old and weighed 1.3 kilograms when she had life-saving surgery at the Canberra Hospital in 2018 to separate and repair an abnormal join between her oesophagus and trachea, otherwise known as a tracheoesophageal fistula.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.