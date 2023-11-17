Two men were arrested after a city brawl involving two groups of men in the early hours of Sunday, November 12.
Police broke up a fight between two groups of men outside a liquor store in the East Row bus interchange using capsicum spray about 3.30am.
Two men involved in the fight were subsequently taken into custody for being drunk in a public place.
Investigations into the incident are ongoing, and police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the fight who has not yet come forward.
Anyone with information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or on the Crime Stoppers ACT website.
