Outdoor dining fast-tracked as Canberra readies for holiday season

Canberra businesses will be able to set up outdoor dining sooner after the ACT government announced it will fast-track permit applications this summer.
It comes as the government launches the annual Christmas in the City campaign in a bid to boost local trade and holiday cheer.
ACT Minister for Business and Better Regulation Tara Cheyne on Friday said last year's Christmas in the City campaign generated more than a $3 million boost for local businesses and drew 42 per cent more people to the city in the evenings.
She said retail sales in Canberra remained "very high" but urged traders to take advantage of the opportunities that came during the holiday season.
As part of broader reforms, the ACT government announced it would be offering a one-day turnaround "on simple applications" for outdoor dining permits this summer.
It typically takes around 10 business days for an application to be processed.
Ms Cheyne said the new scheme would make it easier for businesses to expand their trading area and "activate public spaces".
Businesses will be able to use public spaces near their premises while applications for ongoing use are considered.
Access Canberra fair trading and compliance acting executive branch manager Giuseppe Mangeruca said this offered businesses an opportunity "to try out things that they haven't already done" during a period when more people were out and about,
Susei Ko, operations manager for Okami restaurants, said staff at their Braddon site were preparing to set up outdoor dining this week.
"I think that will definitely attract a market as people like sitting outside and [good] weather is coming up," she said.
Ms Ko said the restaurant already had an outdoor dining permit but believed the initiative would help other businesses increase patronage.
Access Canberra is also starting a campaign to inform businesses about the flexibility of the ACT Liquor Act.
"We've got a liquor act that is flexible, but there is a lack of awareness in the community, in some of our businesses about the flexibility that it offers," Ms Cheyne said.
"For example, the business can hold a private event for 30 people and serve alcohol and they do not need to seek a permit."
Ms Cheyne said the government will have more information about night time economy reforms in the coming months.
Meanwhile, the holiday season officially kicked off in the city on Friday with the new Festive Finds in the City Campaign aiming to draw Canberrans on the hunt for holiday gifts.
Created with business, the campaign includes a curated gift guide and offers free activities and events, including the 'Festive Lane Market', which will run from Friday to Sunday and free merry-go-round rides from December 1. A giant 16m Christmas tree has also been erected along City Walk.
Ms Cheyne encouraged Canberrans to shop local.
"Canberrans are fantastic at coming together to help each other. Shopping locally plays an important role in boosting our economy, especially over the Christmas and new year period," she said.
