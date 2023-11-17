The Canberra Times
Saturday, 18 November 2023
Home/Comment/Editorial

The bilateral relationship between the US and China crucial for Australia

By The Canberra Times
November 18 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Although much has been made of President Joe Biden's description of President Xi Jinping as a dictator on Thursday, it was not a gaffe and will not affect the bilateral relationship between the two nations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editorial
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.