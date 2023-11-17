Although much has been made of President Joe Biden's description of President Xi Jinping as a dictator on Thursday, it was not a gaffe and will not affect the bilateral relationship between the two nations.
The President gave an honest answer to what was a legitimate question given he used the term to describe President Xi's position earlier this year.
To have walked that back would have been seen as a sign of weakness and brought down a torrent of criticism on his head.
It would have also been counterproductive given it was apparent that during the meeting with President Xi President Biden did not hesitate to touch on sensitive issues or to champion the interests of America and the West.
He is pursuing the approach, demonstrated by Anthony Albanese, that when it comes to China, Western nations should co-operate where they can, disagree where they must and never lose sight of their own interests.
President Biden has added "trust but verify" to that mantra. He also noted the resolute position adopted by Australia and other nations had played a role in bringing China back to the table.
Asked if he had warned President Xi about ramped-up military activity in the South China Sea, Mr Biden said: "You may recall I did a few little things like getting the Quad together, allow[ing] Australia to have access to new submarines [and] moving in the direction of working with the Philippines ... our actions speak louder than our words. He [Xi] fully understands."
President Xi, for his part, made it clear China has suffered as a result of the deterioration in relations with the West brought about, in large part, by its aggressive push to create a regional hegemony.
"The China-US relationship ... is the most important bilateral relationship in the world," he said. "For two large countries like China and the United States turning their back on each other is not an option ... Planet Earth is big enough for the two countries to succeed, and one country's success is an opportunity for the other."
This remarkable change of tone was reflected in actions as well as words with both leaders agreeing that "either one of us could pick up the phone, call directly and be heard immediately".
Of equal significance is the news the US and China are resuming direct military-to-military contact. This, along with the ability for the two leaders to speak directly, will play an important role in stopping misunderstandings and accidents escalating into crises and possible conflict.
As Winston Churchill famously said many years ago: "Jaw, jaw is better than war, war."
While President Biden reaffirmed America's position on "one China" he did caution Beijing against trying to interfere in the forthcoming Taiwanese election.
He also stressed the US remained in strategic and commercial competition with China but that must be managed so as to ensure competition did not "veer into conflict".
The success of the meeting, which follows Anthony Albanese's China visit last week, is of vital importance to Australia.
America is our closest ally and a key strategic player in the region. China, on the other hand, is our largest trading partner.
It is very much in this country's interest for the two superpowers to play nicely together. A conflict between them would have devastating consequences for Australia.
As the saying goes, "when elephants fight the grass gets trampled".
While nobody is talking about peace at any price, the reduction in the temperature of the US-China relationship is a hopeful sign the war so many have said is inevitable can be avoided.
