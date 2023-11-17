Janith Samaratunga arrived in Canberra tasked with developing the next generation of coaches.
So what better way, he thought, to get a gauge on the existing coaching ranks than to join a club and experience it first hand.
With the urging of some colleagues, Samaratunga became a member of Tuggeranong Valley and made his first grade debut for the club earlier in the season.
It's an interesting transition for someone who played first-class cricket in Sri Lanka before retiring in 2007, but it's one he's thoroughly enjoyed.
"Once I came here I saw everyone engaged in the game, playing whatever grade they can," Samaratunga said. "I thought I should give it a crack.
"At my age, I won't be able to get too serious, it's more about trying to give something back to this community. With the experience I have and a lot of young players at the club, it's a good opportunity to interact with them and learn from the younger teams."
Samaratunga has spent his life involved with cricket and quickly transitioned to coaching following his first-class retirement. He joined the ICC and was recently in charge of national development at Sri Lanka Cricket.
Midway through last year, Samaratunga decided he was ready for a new challenge and was appointed the Cricket ACT Coach Development Manager.
The role sees Samaratunga mentor coaches across the region as they look to develop the next generation of players.
"The knowledge is already there, it's more about increasing the coaching skills," he said. "Even as coaches we need to keep on learning. If the standard goes up, it's going to help the [current] cricketers.
"In Canberra it's easy to interact with people, we don't have so many layers in between the clubs, which is one of its strengths."
