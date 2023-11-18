The Canberra Times
Sunday, 19 November 2023
Comment/Letters to the Editor

Israel-Hamas war: Staying silent is a form of evil

By Letters to the Editor
November 19 2023 - 5:30am
As the estimable Christian pastor Dietrich Bonhoeffer mused before the Nazis hung him in 1945: "Silence in the face of evil is itself evil. Not to speak is to speak. Not to act is to act."

