ACT Fire & Rescue responded to a house fire on Beaumont Close in Chapman on Saturday morning.
Firefighters had left the scene by 11.30am, the ACT Emergency Services Agency said.
There were no people found in the house, and there was minimal traffic impact, mostly affecting the immediate area, the agency said.
Paramedics and police were also in attendance.
ACT police were passed on the matter and are investigating the fire.
