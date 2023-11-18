The Canberra Times
Banker Guyren David Frame accused of defrauding Sutton's Eagle Hawk Hotel of $4.1 million

Lanie Tindale
By Lanie Tindale
November 19 2023 - 5:30am
A Kaleen banker is facing 183 charges after allegedly defrauding a Sutton business of more than $4.1 million by getting the sick owner to withdraw cheques and cash.

