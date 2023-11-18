The Canberra Chill women will lean on an elite group of experienced players to help them claim their first Hockey One title after sneaking into the finals.
A 2-1 victory over HC Melbourne on Friday night in a do-or-die clash sealed a hard-fought finals berth.
Along with the Chill, Perth Thundersticks, Brisbane Blaze and NSW Pride will now be vying for the trophy next Saturday and Sunday when Lyneham's National Hockey Centre hosts the Hockey One League finals series.
The men's finals series will also be held on the same weekend in what will be a hockey spectacular for Canberra's sport-loving community that turned out in record numbers this season.
Goals to Lauren Yee and Kiwi international Kaitlin Cotter on Friday secured Canberra's crucial win in Melbourne, with another strong display in goals by Rene Hunter playing a crucial role.
Commonwealth Games gold medallist Edwina Bone is among a key group of players in the Chill squad that will be instrumental in their finals campaign next weekend.
She said the likes of other capped Hockeyroos like Kalindi Commerford, Naomi Evans, and Mikaela Patterson, as well as Irish trio Sarah Hawkshaw, Roisin Upton and Katie Mullan, will be expected to step up if they're to successfully go all the way.
"There probably will be some of those younger girls who haven't been part of a final series that lean on us for that semi-final to step up, but also, all the girls are so prepared," Bone said.
"Being a home final and hearing our crowd, it's like our 12th man on the field, so it's just going to push us to perform at another level.
"We've been developing through this tournament and in finals anything can happen, and we're expecting it to.
"I think we've got a really good shot."
Canberra beat two of the three finals series teams they'll be facing, so the Chill are feeling confident.
"It's funny when you look at the tournament and see we've only lost one game this season to Perth, and yet we almost didn't make finals - it seems kind of wild," Bone said.
"That's how close this season has been.
"But that is just a testament to the quality of hockey in Australia at the moment.
"So that gives us confidence knowing that we've had close games with all of those top teams."
Late injury omissions in Melbourne meant forward Mikayla Evans and defender Georgie Smithers couldn't play on Friday, however the Chill are hopeful the pair can play in the finals series.
The Canberra Chill men failed to reach the finals this season.
