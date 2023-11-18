NSW coach-in-waiting Michael Maguire is set to meet with Canberra Raiders coach Michael Maguire to discuss his future with the NRL club on Monday.
Maguire's believed to be meeting with the New Zealand Rugby League board this weekend to sort out whether he'll continue in the role as Kiwis coach after leading them to an historic Pacific Championships win over Australia.
He's expected to be announced as Brad Fittler's replacement as Blues coach, with just the length of the deal a sticking point - NSWRL wants a one-year contract, while Maguire's seeking two.
Maguire wanted to continue as the Kiwis mentor, given State of Origin's held during the NRL season and international games were played out of season.
While that meant the Blues and Kiwis roles don't overlap, it would mean he'd be unable to fulfill his Raiders assistant coaching duties for a large chunk of the 2024 season.
That's why the Raiders board won't allow him to continue in his Canberra role when he's appointed as Blues coach.
He has one year to run on his Green Machine contract, but the Raiders board want him focused on their young team next season.
They'll have a very young and inexperienced spine in 2024, with either Kaeo Weekes or Ethan Strange likely to be five-eighth and Weekes, Xavier Savage or Chevy Stewart set to play fullback.
It's believed the Raiders have started to look at possible replacements for Maguire given their pre-season has already started with most of the senior players set to begin on Monday.
Maguire and Stuart will meet on Monday, with the former expected to have a clearer picture on whether he'll look to hold all three roles next year.
Once, as expected, Maguire's been appointed Blues coach, then the Raiders board will meet to decide on Maguire's future in Canberra.
