Pitch doctoring is cheating - even at the Cricket World Cup

The wry smile on Mitchell Starc's face said it all.
"I guess we'll find out when we get to Ahmedabad ... and see if it's a fresh wicket or an old wicket."
At the heart of Starc's comment - ahead of Australia's World Cup final against India at Ahmedabad on Sunday night - lies an ever-growing problem in cricket - pitch doctoring.
Pitch cheating more like. Let's make it clear. That's exactly what "doctoring" is. Cheating.
It's common place for teams to arrive at Indian grounds to find "curators" on their hands and knees scrubbing the pitch with wire brushes to remove every single blade of grass. Thus ensuring it becomes a raging turner and favours the home side.
It's also common place to hear the Indian captain has called for a spinning pitch, with the ground staff usually only too happy to comply.
But they shouldn't be. Because changing the state of the pitch to suit your team is cheating. Pure and simple.
To be fair it's not just India where this happens either.
The mighty bastions of cricket morality - no not Piers Morgan - the English cricket team also do it.
England captain Ben Stokes repeatedly requested pitches to order during this year's Ashes series as the whingeing Poms tried, in vain, to regain the little urn.
And yet by the end of the series, where Australia retained the Ashes by playing within the rules, was the team accused of being cheats. Or obscurely, playing outside the spirit of cricket.
Not sure how doctoring the pitch to suit your own team falls within the spirit of anything, let alone cricket.
It's something that never happens in Australia. You go to the Adelaide Oval and you'll get the same type of pitch you had last year. Some goes in Brisbane. Same in Perth and Melbourne. Given it always rains in Sydney it's unclear what the SCG pitches are actually like.
According to the ICC regulations the preparation and selection is solely down to the "ground authority". That is, the body in charge of the ground - usually the regional cricket association whose ground it is.
In Mumbai it was the Mumbai Cricket Association. It's not up to the BCCI, who oversee cricket in India, or even the Indian captain to decide how to prepare the pitch or even which pitch to use.
Now it seems pitch doctoring is evolving.
A leaked email emerged from ICC independent pitch consultant Andy Atkinson in the wake of India's semi-final win over New Zealand where there was a late change of pitch from the new, intended one to an old wicket.
"As a result of these actions, one must speculate if this will be the first ever World Cup final to have a pitch which has been specifically chosen and prepared to their stipulation at the request of the team management and/or the hierarchy of the home nation board," the email said.
The story goes it was so the pitch would turn more - and give India an advantage. Ironically, only one of the 14 wickets to fall in the semi was to a spinner. The rest were all taken by quicks.
But it still sounds a lot like pitch doctoring. And yes, it's still cheating. But no, the ICC doesn't seem inclined to stand up to the all-powerful BCCI - or anyone else - and do something about it.
