A local dog rescue has been flooded with surrender requests, with breeds like beagles, mini fox terriers, a cavoodle, springer spaniel, chihuahua, poodle and patterdale terrier among those needing homes.
There has been a big increase in surrender requests to the rescue and local pounds in the past year, ACT Rescue and Foster president Angharad Lodwick said.
While they usually have bigger, high-energy dogs, a wider variety of people are looking to rehome.
"This year we've just got such a mix because we're getting so many surrenders from so many different types of homes and families. So if you're looking to rescue a dog, now is the time because we've got something for everybody," she said.
Some people bought puppies during COVID they no longer have time for, and others may have unsuitable breeds.
Many people are also struggling with financial pressures, or they have died and do not have family to take on their pets.
"Even if somebody spent thousands of dollars on a purebred pup, if they can't afford to keep it right now or [they fall ill], they're turning to rescue," Ms Lodwick said.
Ms Lodwick said her organisation worked hard to match dogs with the perfect home to stop them from "bouncing" back into rescue.
With Christmas coming up, she asked Canberrans to not buy a puppy for the holiday.
"Think about getting a dog for the dog's life. Be very careful about presuming what dog you buy for a person on their behalf [and] if you want your kids to have a dog, buy yourself a dog and lead by example," she said.
While there are plenty of unusual breeds up for adoption, some beautiful dogs are being overlooked because of unfair stigma, Ms Lodwick said.
Brindle staffordshire cross cattle dog Chilli looks like a "rough and tumble boofhead" but is "incredibly smart, very trainable, very sweet, friendly with other dogs, really nice with kids".
"People think that dogs come into foster care because there's something wrong with the dog but [they] come into care for all kinds of reasons and they all need homes," Ms Luxford said.
Ben Campbell took his two children, seven-year-old Oliver and six-year-old Charlotte to the ACT Foster and Rescue adoption day on Saturday.
"I think my wife would really, really, appreciate the companionship. Plus it gets you outside, gets you walking," he said.
"We don't have a home that could fit any dog, so I have to be quite picky about it, but adoption is always better."
Oliver and Charlotte wanted to take a photo with "ginormous" Hunter, a staghound cross who would suit a family and a diet.
Volunteer Bec Cowie said Hunter "loves people and he loves kids".
"He needs a little bit of space to run around, he likes to have a run and a play, but then he also likes to relax," she said.
Retired couple Mary and Paolo Beneforti were looking for an older dog to accompany them around their acreage.
They were "very hopeful" of being approved to adopt calm Tyler, whose owner died last year.
"A really, super energetic puppy may not suit our household [and] some of the older dogs may be less likely to find a home, so we're prepared to give them that home," Ms Beneforti said.
"We don't want a dog that is going to take a lot of our time, but one that just walks around with us."
