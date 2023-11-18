The Canberra Times
Sunday, 19 November 2023
Home/Canberra

Dangers of COVID and Christmas puppies: ACT Foster and Rescue

Lanie Tindale
By Lanie Tindale
November 19 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A local dog rescue has been flooded with surrender requests, with breeds like beagles, mini fox terriers, a cavoodle, springer spaniel, chihuahua, poodle and patterdale terrier among those needing homes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lanie Tindale

Lanie Tindale

Reporter

I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.