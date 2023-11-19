The Canberra Times
Monday, 20 November 2023
Home/Canberra

Gas capture project at Mugga Lane Resource Management Centre set for expansion

Natalie Vikhrov
By Natalie Vikhrov
Updated November 20 2023 - 6:32am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mugga Lane resource management centre. Picture by Karleen Minney
Mugga Lane resource management centre. Picture by Karleen Minney

Up to 10,800 homes could be powered by renewable energy generated from methane after the expansion of the landfill gas capture project at Mugga Lane.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Vikhrov

Natalie Vikhrov

Federal politics and public service reporter

Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.