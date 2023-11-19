Former AIS basketball boss Phil Brown has declared Capitals coach Kristen Veal has what it takes to turn the side back into a WNBL powerhouse.
Veal was among a host of star youngsters Brown mentored during his time as head coach of the AIS, and passed through the program in a golden generation also featuring Lauren Jackson and Penny Taylor.
The former Opal has, however, endured a challenging start to her WNBL coaching career. The Capitals finished last season with a 2-19 record and the early signs for 2023-24 are not so promising.
Canberra slumped to their fourth loss to start the season on Saturday night, an 85-73 defeat to the Townsville Fire in Queensland.
MORE SPORT:
While a young Capitals squad has struggled, Brown can see the early signs of a long-term rise to the top.
"You can always look at [the team] and say 'they're missing one or two pieces' and they've had some injury woes early in the season as they did last year which can really impact performances," Brown said.
"[Veal] has some great exciting talent in there, Gemma Potter, Jade Melbourne and so on. It's a really exciting group and it's going to take some time for them to gel defensively and offensively. Each game you can see the improvements so it's an exciting group to watch."
Townsville forward Alice Kunek top scored with 27 points in her side's win, while Alex Fowler, Monica Okoye and Jade Melbourne each contributed 14 points for the Capitals.
While Veal's team was competitive throughout the contest, the hosts blew the game open early in the second quarter and controlled the rest of the match to secure the victory.
The Capitals are owned by the University of Canberra and their director of sport Carrie Graf said the focus is on ensuring the team continues to develop throughout the season.
"It's high performance sport so there's an expectation and a desire to have a team that can get some wins together," Graf said. "But it's about the totality of the season, about developing talent and growing into a program that can continue to be successful."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.