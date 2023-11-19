An observer might even have received an impression that the instant crisis described by The Australian as one of its biggest political challenges yet, was the result of some Labor policy decision, rather than a perfectly justifiable High Court decision that one cannot confine people forever if there is no country to deport them to. It was somehow or other mixed with Labor's less than uncritical support of Israel over its atrocities in Gaza, which, apparently represented anti-Semitism, and the well-known fact that Labor was always soft on crime, on criminals, on civil liberties, and on the rights of the terrorists, paedophiles and diseased secretly concealed among asylum seekers on boats. The line of attack from Peter Dutton and colleagues was shameful enough. But equally disgusting - indeed perhaps more so - was Labor's headlong retreat, fright and pre-emptive surrender over a wedge issue invented and sustained to keep Labor out of power. No one responds to the dog whistles with more commotion and panic than Labor. A party that will do that, even from government, hardly deserves to be given the reins.