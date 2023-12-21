The Canberra company solving problems and empowering marginalised groups

The Aris Zinc Group is passionate about giving a hand to people who need support to get into the workforce. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content for Aris Zinc Group.



Solving problems has been at the heart of the work of Canberra's Manoj Achuthan for more than 20 years. First, there were the operational problems facing governments and businesses, and now those of marginalised groups of people who need help to get into a job they enjoy.



When Mr Achuthan migrated from India to Australia in February 2002, he had a science and engineering background plus an entrepreneurial spirit that has helped him build and expand the business he founded in Canberra, Aris Zinc Group.



After studying for a Masters in Information Technology (IT) that he completed in December 2002, Mr Achuthan began working as a programmer and consultant for the federal government before establishing his business, then named Aris Tech, in 2007, specialising in providing people and IT services. It's since become a national and international business with customers across a range of industries.



Now, alongside its growing operations, the company has also established a not-for-profit enterprise called Aris Tech Academy with a vision of assisting people who, because of their circumstances, struggle to get into the workforce.



Five per cent of the company's profits annually will go towards the Academy to provide training and then support people in their journey to employment.



Identifying needs in the market



When he launched his business, Mr Achuthan's focus was on helping the government departments he worked with to solve some of the biggest challenges they faced. He'd already seen how the people he worked with struggled with balancing the demands of delivering their core project work against their operational obligations.



"The biggest pain points I saw with clients was trying to deliver projects with under-skilled staff, lack of understanding of the final project target or missing the motivation for the client's ultimate objective," he said.



"There were also problematic issues with the management and expectations of the project budget and time frames. I could see that the project staff were losing their focus and passion on the project delivery as their initial skills and strengths were being under-utilised in the client/project environment."



Aris Zinc founder and CEO Manoj Achuthan. Picture supplied

Still headquartered in Canberra but with offices now in Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne and partner hubs in Darwin, Perth and Singapore, Aris Zinc Group continues to grow and expand as a result of a series of strategic acquisitions and also start-up launches, all focused on being able to deliver the range of services its customers need to address the biggest challenges they face today.



Those challenges range from recruiting the right people, onboarding and training them, getting salary packages right, and efficiently managing change programs, to identifying and installing the best IT systems for their purpose, addressing the threat of cyber security, and handling the new hybrid working trend.



"I've always been very entrepreneurial and I'm always on the look out for better ways to serve my clients and part of that means keeping my eye out for new and emerging opportunities including acquiring some of the best operators in different sectors and working with partners who can provide the best products and services," said Mr Achuthan.



Getting people working

Aris Tech Academy is Mr Achuthan's "passion" project, one that he hopes will be able to make a big difference to many people.



The business has previously been actively involved in supporting Australian Defence Force veterans make the transition from active service and into the civilian workforce through the Life After Uniforms program.



"Over the years we've had a lot of discussions with different sets of people who are underrepresented in the workplace and find it very difficult to navigate how to attain work," Mr Achuthan said.



"There are the veterans who have skills that can be transferred to civilian life but don't know how to connect with the best employers, and also people who are living with a disability.



"Just recently I met with a group of mums who want to get into work, some who need it to be flexible so they can still pick the kids up or others who now want full-time work because their kids have grown up but have been out of the workforce for a long time."



Mr Achuthan's own experience as a migrant in a new country has fuelled his commitment to help others who have faced hurdles to employment.



"Being a migrant has its challenges and that hasn't gone away, there's a lot of migrants in the country not doing the jobs they were trained to work in," he said.



"Training gives you a certification but how then do I represent myself into employment. We thought there was a gap there and and thought we could assist, just as I have been doing with my business since I started it."

