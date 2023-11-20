Dark grey clouds are hovering over the city and they're bringing rain with them.
After a warm and sunny weekend a "lengthy period of unsettled weather conditions" are forecast to trigger showers and thunderstorms.
Showers are expected to develop on Monday afternoon and continue into the evening. The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast between 4mm and 15mm of rainfall.
Similar conditions are forecast on Tuesday and Wednesday with a high chance of showers developing in the afternoon and evening.
A maximum of 26 degrees is forecast on Wednesday with a maximum of 24 expected on Thursday.
Bureau meteorologist Jiwon Park said the wet weather was being caused by an inland trough moving into the ACT from western NSW.
"There may be a break in the wet conditions on Thursday and Friday but we're expecting showers to resume on the weekend as the trough moves further west," Mr Park said.
A maximum of 23 is forecast on Saturday with medium chance of showers. There is a high chance of showers in forecast on Sunday with a maximum of 23.
Rainfall for October was well below average. Total rainfall for Canberra during October was 32.6mm, which was 58 per cent of the long-term October average of 55.9mm.
The Bureau said there was an 80 per cent chance of maximum temperatures from December to February being higher than last year in the ACT and for much of NSW.
Bureau of Meteorology's Canberra forecast:
