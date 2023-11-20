The Canberra Times
Monday, 20 November 2023
Home/Canberra

Canberra weather: Showers and thunderstorms forecast in the ACT

Kerem Doruk
By Kerem Doruk
November 20 2023 - 11:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Showers are expected to start on Monday afternoon and continue until Wednesday. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Showers are expected to start on Monday afternoon and continue until Wednesday. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Dark grey clouds are hovering over the city and they're bringing rain with them.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kerem Doruk

Kerem Doruk

Journalist

Kerem Doruk joined the Canberra Times in 2023. He covers local stories in the national capital. You can email story ideas or tips to Kerem at kerem.doruk@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.