Gallery to close after 45 years

In Gallery 1 is the exhibition of finalists' artworks for the M16 Artspace Drawing Prize 2023. Gallery 2 has the works of finalists and winners for the M16 Artspace Young Drawers' Prize 2023. Form | Ground by Clementine Belle McIntosh and Jonathon Zalakos is the artists' exhibition awarded by M16 last year through the Australian National University's School of Art and Design's Emerging Artist Support Scheme. Their practices converge as enquiries on the relationship between the human subject and their environment. And in the Chutespace, Kerry Shepherdson's Return Chute is a reference to the after-hours returns chute for borrowed library books. The four exhibitions open on Sunday, November 26 and are on until December 10, 2023. See: m16artspace.com.au.
After 45 years in Braidwood, Studio Altenburg is saying goodbye as its lease has not been renewed. The final exhibition, celebrating the cultural history of Braidwood and the legacy of Studio Altenburg, is the summer group show with work by more than 80 Braidwood artists. It opens on Friday, December 1 and finishes on December 15, 2023, the gallery's last day of trading. See: studioaltenburg.com.au.
Emeirely Nucifora-Ryan's exhibition is the culmination of a seven-month observation of daily practice. On April 1, 2023, Nucifora-Ryan bent, welded, and eventually bombarded the first neon circle of this show, striving to repeat this practice each subsequent day. The result is more than 150 circles displayed in the style of a Gregorian calendar. The exhibition is on at Canberra Contemporary Art Space until December 3, 2023. See: ccas.com.au.
The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) [revised] is a mad comic romp through all of the Bard's plays, from the comedies to the tragedies to the histories, performed by three very busy actors. It's on at Canberra REP Theatre, various dates and times, until December 2, 2023. See: canberrarep.org.au.
Xylouris are launching The Forest in Me, an instrumental album drawn from multiple sessions on two continents: drummer Jim White in New York City and lute player George Xylouris in Crete, pulled together by non-performing band member Guy Picciotto. Xylouris White will be supported by Darren "D.C" Cross. The event is on at the Street Theatre on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7.30pm. See: thestreet.org.au.
At the final night of the Canberra Short Film Festival, a collection of some of the award-nominated films will be screened from a variety of genres and media, awards will be presented, and there will be a celebration afterwards. It's on at Dendy on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 6.30pm. See: dendy.com.au.
