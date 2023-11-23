The Canberra Times
Gallery to close after 45 years

Fiona Cotton, Possession, 2023 at M16. Picture by Andrew Sikorski Art Artelier
Fiona Cotton, Possession, 2023 at M16. Picture by Andrew Sikorski Art Artelier

New at M16

In Gallery 1 is the exhibition of finalists' artworks for the M16 Artspace Drawing Prize 2023. Gallery 2 has the works of finalists and winners for the M16 Artspace Young Drawers' Prize 2023. Form | Ground by Clementine Belle McIntosh and Jonathon Zalakos is the artists' exhibition awarded by M16 last year through the Australian National University's School of Art and Design's Emerging Artist Support Scheme. Their practices converge as enquiries on the relationship between the human subject and their environment. And in the Chutespace, Kerry Shepherdson's Return Chute is a reference to the after-hours returns chute for borrowed library books. The four exhibitions open on Sunday, November 26 and are on until December 10, 2023. See: m16artspace.com.au.

