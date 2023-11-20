The Canberra Timessport
Monday, 20 November 2023
Home/National Sport/National Sport News

Take the time to think twice about asbestos this November

November 20 2023 - 12:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Asbestos can still be prevalent in our homes. Picture Insight Communications
Asbestos can still be prevalent in our homes. Picture Insight Communications

This year marks 20 years since asbestos was banned entirely in Australia, yet people must remain aware of what could be in their homes, with asbestos-containing materials hidden in one-third of Aussie residences. November is National Asbestos Awareness Month and focuses on creating better asbestos awareness and increasing education in communities about preventing asbestos-related diseases.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.