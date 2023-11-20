The Canberra Times
Home/News/History

Times Past: November 21, 1964

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
November 21 2023 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Canberra Times combined with a Canberra swim club by putting on swimming classes to encourage people to learn to swim and stay safe in and around pools.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

Jess Hollingsworth

Editorial Admin

More from History
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.