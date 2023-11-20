Times Past: November 21, 1964

The Canberra Times combined with a Canberra swim club by putting on swimming classes to encourage people to learn to swim and stay safe in and around pools.
On this day in 1964, The Canberra Times reported on an excited little girl who wanted to learn to swim.
A determined little girl planned to be first in line when Learn To Swim classes were to start the following week.
Sue Lawson's parents said they would be letting her down if they did not give her the opportunity to enjoy herself in the water and the ability to look after herself in the water.
Encouragement for the campaign, conducted by the Canberra Amatuer Swimming Club and The Canberra Times, had come from the Royal Life Saving Society of Australia.
The national secretary, Mr Pleydell, said the success of the previous year's campaign in Canberra was well-known.
"We are taking heart from the small but steady drop in Australian statistics for drowning accidents since 1959. This is mostly due to the interest in the learn-to-swim campaigns in recent years," Mr Pleydell said.
He emphasised in too many cases, non-swimming adults were the only ones present when children got into difficulties, and their noble desire to save a child resulted in the death of both.
The campaign encouraged both adult non-swimmers and children to learn to swim and join classes on offer.
