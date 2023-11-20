An issue with the Department of Social Services' Virtual Private Network (VPN) servers on Monday has left some remote staff "experiencing difficulties".
"Due to the issue, staff are experiencing difficulties working outside of departmental offices, however, staff can continue to work from offices," a spokesperson for the department said.
"The issue is not a cybersecurity or telco matter, and all departmental information remains protected and secure."
The department did not respond to a question about how many staff were affected by the issue. Social Services employed 2823 staff at as at June 2023, the vast majority of whom - 71.3 per cent - were based in Canberra.
"The Department is working closely with vendors to investigate and resolve the issue," the spokesperson said.
