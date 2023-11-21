Meet our hero. He's the last dinosaur ever to live. Like the very last. He wakes up alone (what's new?) one morning in the bunker to discover that it's just him. Everyone else is gone. And he's never fallen in love! In a re-imagining of pre-history, we discover there was once a thriving and advanced dinosaur society, but one that had little respect for the natural world, that valued constant unsustainable technological progress and was too arrogant to act on the impending climate disaster that would eventually wipe them out of existence. The B Bar, Frida,y November 24 and Saturday November, 25 at 8pm. Recommended for ages 16+. See: theq.net.au.