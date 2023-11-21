Bringing together magicians from around the globe, this game-changing theatrical epic combines breathtaking illusions, stunning stagecraft and cutting-edge technology. By using your personal smart device, you'll have the opportunity to actively take part in the performance. Joining forces with the incredible magician Lenoxx (Ash Hodgkinson aka Ash Magic) and the all-knowing Game Master DIGI, you'll embark on a thrilling quest to reveal the secrets of the four masters of illusion and strive to gain access to the prestigious Inner Realm. Level up, earn points and rewards, and ultimately unlock the secrets of all magic - past, present, and future! It's on at the Canberra Theatre until December 3, 2023, various dates and times. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
Shop in the relaxed atmosphere of Museum Market Day. Find unique gifts in the Museum Shop or browse fashion, jewellery and homewares from over 40 local and regional stallholders. Soak up the ambience with a DJ, and food and drink stands. The event is on at the National Museum of Australia on Sunday, November 26, 2023 from 9am to 4pm. See: nma.gov.au under What's On.
It's a busy weekend at The Street Theatre. Josh Pyke is coming to showcase his album Revisions on Sunday, November 26 at 7pm. In Mariedl, Selfies with a Giantess (Friday November 24 to Sunday November 26, 2023, various times), Austrian actor Maxi Blaha invites audiences into the life of Tyrolean Maria Fassnauer (Mariedl), who at well over two metres in height was believed to be the world's tallest woman in her lifetime. Comedian Neel Kolhatkar returns with his new show Villain Era on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8pm. And singer-songwriter Fred Smith is launching his new album Look, a collection of songs not about Afghanistan. It's on at The Street Theatre on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7.30pm. For bookings and more information on all shows see: thestreet.org.au.
The music, food and art festival is returning to Canberra. This year, the lineup boasts Post Malone, Dom Dolla, Aitch, Dermot Kennedy, Tkay Maidza, Peach PRC and Latto, to name a few. It's on at Exhibition Park in Canberra on Saturday, November 25, 2023 from 11am to 11pm. See: spilt-milk.com.au.
Meet our hero. He's the last dinosaur ever to live. Like the very last. He wakes up alone (what's new?) one morning in the bunker to discover that it's just him. Everyone else is gone. And he's never fallen in love! In a re-imagining of pre-history, we discover there was once a thriving and advanced dinosaur society, but one that had little respect for the natural world, that valued constant unsustainable technological progress and was too arrogant to act on the impending climate disaster that would eventually wipe them out of existence. The B Bar, Frida,y November 24 and Saturday November, 25 at 8pm. Recommended for ages 16+. See: theq.net.au.
The National Film and Sound Archive continues its Fright Night: Cult Cinema Classics series with a screening of An American Werewolf in London (M, 97 minutes, 1981), hosted by Venus Mantrap. Two American college students (David Naughton and Griffin Dunne), backpacking through Britain, ignore local lore and stray onto the moors, where they are attacked by a ravenous werewolf.
It's on at Arc Cinema on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8pm. See: nfsa.gov.au.
ABBA fans rejoice as ABBA's timeless hits are brought to the stage in a sing-along, dance-along extravaganza. From Waterloo, Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! and Fernando to Take a Chance, Mamma Mia, Dancing Queen, and more.
It's on at Canberra Southern Cross Club Woden on Saturday, November 25 at 8pm as a dinner-show package or show only. See: premier.ticketek.com.au.
Relax by Lake Tuggeranong at Tuggeranong Arts Centre to the sounds of the Leisa Keen Trio in the next instalment of Tuggeranong Art Centre's monthly jazz series.
The Leisa Keen Trio is one of Canberra's busiest jazz combos, performing a smooth blend of well-known jazz tunes, and pop tunes with their own "jazz treatment" of "Postmodern Jukebox" styled arrangements.
They will perform on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5.30pm (drinks available from 5pm). Entry by donation. See: tuggeranongarts.com.
Rebus Playback Theatre in partnership with SpringOut presents this improvisational theatre show in which audience members tell stories from their own lives and watch as actors and musicians enact them on the spot using movement, music and words, but without script or rehearsal.
Gorman Arts Centre, Saturday November 25, 2023 at 6.30pm. See: eventbrite.com.au.
