The Canberra Times
Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Home/Canberra
Things to Do

Weekender November 24 to 26, 2023: Metaverse of Magic is on

November 22 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Metaverse of Magic is an interactive show. Picture by Jeff Busby
Metaverse of Magic is an interactive show. Picture by Jeff Busby

1. Metaverse of Magic

Bringing together magicians from around the globe, this game-changing theatrical epic combines breathtaking illusions, stunning stagecraft and cutting-edge technology. By using your personal smart device, you'll have the opportunity to actively take part in the performance. Joining forces with the incredible magician Lenoxx (Ash Hodgkinson aka Ash Magic) and the all-knowing Game Master DIGI, you'll embark on a thrilling quest to reveal the secrets of the four masters of illusion and strive to gain access to the prestigious Inner Realm. Level up, earn points and rewards, and ultimately unlock the secrets of all magic - past, present, and future! It's on at the Canberra Theatre until December 3, 2023, various dates and times. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.