The Canberra Times
Tuesday, 21 November 2023
Home/Comment/Editorial

Australia's ICC Cricket World Cup triumph one to savour

By The Canberra Times
November 21 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A rare bright spot amid the bad news of late was the Australian cricket team's comprehensive victory in the one-day cricket World Cup in India early on Monday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editorial
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.