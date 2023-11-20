Eight eastern bettongs have been released into Mulligans Flat Woodland Sanctuary expansion area as part of an ecological restoration project.
For more than a 100 years, eastern bettongs, also known as Ngaluda in the Ngunnawal language, have been extinct outside of Tasmania.
Eastern bettongs generally have a lifespan of five years in the wild.
The Eastern bettongs had been wiped out from the Lower Cotter Catchment where they had been released between 2015 and 2017.
They were mostly killed by foxes when they got into the wild but the trial taught researchers that new technologies would be necessary to keep them at bay.
READ MORE:
Minister for the Environment Rebecca Vassarotti said the Mulligans release was the next step in gradually reintroducing the eastern bettongs to mainland Australia, where they can help restore balance to native ecosystems.
"At one point in Canberra's history they were so numerous you couldn't plant potatoes to grow in your backyard," Ms Vassarotti said.
"Expanding their populations at the sanctuary is an important step in reconstructing an entire food web of native species, only twenty minutes from the Canberra city centre."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.