The Canberra Times
Tuesday, 21 November 2023
Home/Canberra

Eight eastern Bettongs were released into the Mulligans Flat Woodland Sanctuary

Kerem Doruk
By Kerem Doruk
November 21 2023 - 10:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eight eastern bettongs were released into the Mulligans Flat Woodland Sanctuary. Picture by Karleen Minney
Eight eastern bettongs were released into the Mulligans Flat Woodland Sanctuary. Picture by Karleen Minney

Eight eastern bettongs have been released into Mulligans Flat Woodland Sanctuary expansion area as part of an ecological restoration project.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kerem Doruk

Kerem Doruk

Journalist

Kerem Doruk joined the Canberra Times in 2023. He covers local stories in the national capital. You can email story ideas or tips to Kerem at kerem.doruk@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.