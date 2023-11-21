The Canberra Times
Tuesday, 21 November 2023
Home/Canberra
Breaking

Canberra's Snow family gives $100m to establish Snow Centre for Immune Health in Melbourne

By Staff Reporters
Updated November 21 2023 - 12:09pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Canberra's Snow family is donating $100 million over 10 years to establish a world-leading immunology research centre in Melbourne to find answers to autoimmune diseases such as lupus and rheumatoid arthritis.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.