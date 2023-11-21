The Canberra Times
Times Past: November 22, 1976

Not many tourists or visitors to the national capital are aware that you can strip off and enjoy the water and sunshine in the proximity to Kambah Pool. Locals are well aware and it can make for interesting conversation.

