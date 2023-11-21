The Canberra Times
Kock-Kedhia Maker Makoi sentenced for home invasion, reprisal attack

By Tim Piccione
Updated November 21 2023 - 5:47pm, first published 5:45pm
Kock-Kedhia Maker Makoi arrives late to court on Tuesday. Picture by Tim Piccione
Kock-Kedhia Maker Makoi arrives late to court on Tuesday. Picture by Tim Piccione

A judge considered whether or not to lock up a woman involved in a pet-related reprisal attack after the offender's "unacceptable" tardiness getting to court.

Tim Piccione

Court reporter

Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@canberratimes.com.au.

