The Canberra Times
Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

The RBA's "target band" is slowly putting the inflation dragon to flight

By Letters to the Editor
November 22 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Reserve Bank's 2 to 3 per cent inflation target is not based on a precise and irrefutable calculation. But it is not quite as arbitrary as Noel Whittaker (Your Money, November 20) writes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.