The Canberra Timessport
Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Home/Sport/AFL

Watch teen's family erupt after AFL draft shock

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
November 22 2023 - 9:29am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A nervous wait was all worth it for George Stevens to become a Geelong Cat.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

More from AFL
More from sports
More from AFL
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help