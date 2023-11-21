National Gallery announces its next big blockbuster exhibition

The National of Australia has announced its next winter blockbuster, an Australian-first exhibition exclusive to Canberra.
Gauguin's World: Tna Iho, Tna Ao features more than 140 works of art by the French post-Impressionist artist Paul Gauguin (1848-1903) at the gallery from June 29 to October 7, 2024.
Curated by Henri Loyrette, a 19th Century French art specialist, it provides a rare opportunity for visitors to follow the artist's life journey - from his impressionist beginnings in 1873 to his final destination in French Polynesia where he created some of his most renowned works, visions of Tahiti that glowed with an entirely new palette of brilliant colour.
Visitors will experience the complexity and diversity of his artistic practice in oil paint, ceramic, wood relief and woodcut.
More than 65 public and private lenders from Britain, Japan, So Paulo, Tahiti and Abu Dhabi have shared works of art from their collections.
The Musée d'Orsay in Paris will provide 17 works from its collection and Musée de Tahiti et des les will provide its works by Gauguin and important 19th Century Marquesan sculptural works. The latter will form a special component of the exhibition, providing additional context to Gauguin's artistic practice and illuminating his years spent in French Polynesia.
National Gallery director Dr Nick Mitzevich said, "This exhibition offers a rare opportunity for Australians to personally witness the significant and enduring art of Gauguin, featuring some of his most recognised and acknowledged masterpieces."
"Like other contemporary and historic artists, Gauguin's life and art have increasingly and appropriately been debated here and around the world. In today's context, Gauguin's interactions in Polynesia in the later part of the 19th century would not be accepted and are recognised as such," Dr Mitzevich said.
"The national gallery will explore Gauguin's life, art and controversial legacy through talks, public programs, a podcast series and films."
Mr Loyrette said this was the first exhibition devoted to Gauguin and Oceania.
"When Gauguin landed in the Marquesas in September 1901, he knew that he had reached his journey's end; he had at last found his 'true homeland', the place to which he had always aspired," he said.
"In the 20 months before his death, he continued to develop his art while, in his writings, he set out to review his career as a whole.
"This is the starting point for an exhibition that reveals that introspection and the art that preceded it, returning to the questions that haunted him as an artist - the challenges that he set himself and solved in his quest for his own identity."
The exhibition's Tahitian-language title Tna Iho, Tna Ao was developed by Dr Hiriata Millaud, whose essay in the exhibition publication explores Gauguin's knowledge of the Tahitian language.
Tna Iho: meaning Gauguin's soul, spirit, heart, thought, ideas, opinions, views.
Tna Ao: meaning all what constituted and shaped Gauguin's world.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.