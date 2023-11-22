Take the hassle out of Christmas dinner with these local products

With Christmas only weeks away it's time to get those special orders in. Whether you're after a quality ham, some special sweet treats or even a bottle of personalised gin for that special someone, there's a locally produced option to suit all budgets.
Leave everything, and I mean everything, to the QT Canberra team. Executive chef Michael Box has curated dining delights from Capitol Bar and Grill's award-winning menu.
Christmas Feast by QT at Home is a breezy banquet catering for up to six guests, $680 per box. Tables will be deliciously dressed with hand cured meats, freshly steamed tiger prawns with cognac mary rose and lemon sauce, Canowindra pork cutlet with lilliput caper and golden raisin, or slow-roasted Junee lamb shoulder.
Enjoy trimmings of generous serves of andean sunrise potato galette with confit garlic and smoked butter and chives, or zucchini with salsa verde and garden mint.
The decadence continues with Christmas pudding with brandy custard and sour cherries to winter wattleseed pavlova with creme Chantilly, winter stone fruit, mint and lemon balm, or QT's famous, freshly-made tiramisu with espresso, cocoa nibs and hazelnut.
There's also one-course packs available, from entrees to seafood, proteins, sides and desserts.
Throw in a custom Spotify playlist and there's nothing left to do except opening those presents.
Feasts are available for pick-up from QT Canberra on December 23 and 24. Orders must be made before December 21 or until sold out as limited quantities are available.
The Poachers' smokehouse has been supplying quality products since 1991. If you're going to indulge in something for the Christmas table then surely a show-stopping piece of protein is the way to go.
Maybe go for a little boneless ham, from $49 per kilogram, or a rolled stuffed turkey breast, from $58 per kilogram. Or go all out and get the feast hamper, which includes ham, turkey and a bottle of their wine (and so much more) all in a beautiful tote bag for $260.
The bakery elves have been busy chopping, steeping, tasting and tweaking and this year's Christmas range has some fun offerings. There are the traditional fruit mince tarts Featuring premium dried fruits, citrus, pineapple and apple, aged in rum and spices.
Or maybe go for the extra large pudding jammed full of dried fruits, spices and soaked in rum. And if you need more rum, add in a little bottle of the house-made caramel rum sauce.
We like the idea of the ham buns too, sourdough brioche buns glazed in honey, garlic and thyme, perfect for those leftover ham sangers. They'll even deliver to your door.
Definitely the right kind of Christmas spirit. Multi-award-winning gin and vodka distiller Underground Spirits is doing a limited-edition Star of the Season 2023 Christmas Collection that reimagines its Signature Gin and Caramel Vodka as bespoke, personalised gifts.
For limited time only, Underground Spirits can add your loved one's name to a special Christmas bottle of Signature Gin and/or Caramel Vodka for just $79 per bottle or $150 as a set, creating a one-of-a-kind gift that's both personal and unforgettable. It's the same award-winning spirits you already know and love with a festive twist that will make your magical holiday moments extra special.
Or turn it into a limited-edition cocktail pack for just $120. To build your own Star of the Season cocktail pack select your favourite spirit and choose your garnish and mixer of choice. It's the perfect gift for family and friends. Or just get one for yourself.
