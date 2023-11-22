Long-serving magistrate to lead new ACT law reform council

A long-serving former magistrate has been appointed to lead a long-awaited law reform and sentencing advisory council, which will hold public hearings next year.
Lisbeth Campbell, who will chair the 13-member council, was a magistrate in the territory for almost 25 years before retiring from the bench in March.
The council will meet for the first time next month and the government will task the group with examining the ACT's bail system and sentencing for dangerous driving.
Ms Campbell said she was delighted to accept the position chairing the new council, as it would continue her involvement in the justice system.
"Our decisions and recommendations will be grounded in a thorough and unbiased evaluation of the pertinent issues based on sound evidence and analysis. It's important to emphasise that our work will be uninfluenced by political or extraneous considerations and, in my case, by any immutable predetermined views," Ms Campbell said.
The jurist said she was confident the council's decisions would be informed by a comprehensive understanding of general concerns in relation to individual issues, aided by a diverse array of members.
"Where there is a gap in that understanding, I will ensure that there are opportunities for interested parties to make submissions to the council and to speak to their submissions at public hearings I will hold next year," she said.
"It's my hope that, by building a reputation for timeliness and expertise as well as for its commitment to impartiality and objectivity, the council can establish itself as a respected source of advice on law reform in the ACT."
Attorney-General Shane Rattenbury announced the council appointments on Wednesday, more than a year after announcing the formation of the council.
The council appointments include Legal Aid ACT chief executive John Boersig, First Nations community member Joanne Chivers, University of Canberra academic Janet Hope, the Aboriginal Legal Service's Nadine Miles, community member Shobha Varkey and Victims of Crime Commissioner Heidi Yates.
Ex-officio members will be acting ACT Corrective Services Commissioner Bruno Aloisi, ACT Law Society representative Tim Dingwall, ACT Chief Police Officer Neil Gaughan, ACT Bar Association representative Keegan Lee, Human Rights Commission president Penelope Matthew and acting Director of Public Prosecutions Anthony Williamson SC.
Mr Rattenbury said the council's membership was diverse and drew together a broad range of expertise and experience.
"The 13-member council will play an important role in considering our laws and recommending reforms to ensure that they remain current and are responsive to emerging issues and community expectations," he said.
"By working collaboratively, the council will make informed recommendations to government for systemic improvements on issues that matter to Canberrans."
The council is expected to make recommendations to government, publish research and monitor the function of the territory's laws.
Mr Rattenbury announced the establishment of the council in October 2022, after coming under sustained community pressure to review criminal sentencing amid concern punishments had not reflected the damage caused by dangerous driving and other offending.
"A one-off sentencing review will give you a point-in-time answer, but I actually think having a group that can do sustained work and can proactively look at issues as well as reactively really puts the territory in the best position to have confidence that we are examining the issues that need to be examined," Mr Rattenbury told The Canberra Times at the time.
Recruitment for the council was delayed after a procurement process failed to find an institution to run the body.
