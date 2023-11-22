The Canberra Times
Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Long-serving magistrate to lead new ACT law reform council

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
November 22 2023 - 12:19pm
A long-serving former magistrate has been appointed to lead a long-awaited law reform and sentencing advisory council, which will hold public hearings next year.

