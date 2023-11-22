The Canberra Times
Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Home/Canberra

Judge 'not persuaded' alleged killer driver unfit to plead

HN
By Hannah Neale
Updated November 22 2023 - 5:56pm, first published 1:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shakira May Adams leaves court on Wednesday. Picture supplied
Shakira May Adams leaves court on Wednesday. Picture supplied

A judge is "not persuaded" by two expert reports about whether a woman accused of killing a student in a head-on crash is fit to plead, and is seeking further evidence.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HN

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.