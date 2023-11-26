'Not a level playing field' for Canberra firms: Pocock

The federal government needs to tighten procurement rules to create greater opportunities for local small and medium businesses and reform processes that favour big firms, independent ACT senator David Pocock has said.
With many small Canberra operators complaining that commonwealth work is "drying up" because of a drive to cut down on the use of external consultants, Senator Pocock said the government needed to do more to support local firms, particularly in procurement.
"It's not a level playing field," he said. "We've got to ensure that local businesses have an opportunity to at least tender. They don't want special treatment. [They] just want a level playing field."
Senator Pocock said the need for this was highlighted by the Prime Minister's announcement last week that the government would partner with Microsoft on using generative artificial intelligence in the public service, without giving local firms an opportunity to compete for the work.
The senator said most Australians supported the move for greater transparency and accountability in the work external contractors do for government, particularly following the PwC scandal.
"But ... in this whole debate, one of the things that has happened is that there's a narrative that all outsourcing is bad," he said.
"[But] we know there's really legitimate reasons to use consultants.
"One of the concerns I have is that there are a number of smaller consultancies in Canberra who've been providing specialist support for a long time now and because of everything that's happened, that work has dried up."
Senator Pocock said this created the potentially perverse outcome that "smaller firms can't outlast this year and then we're left with the big four [PwC, KPMG, EY and Deloitte] again".
Labor came to office pledging to cut down on the use of consultants and in May Senator Gallagher revealed the Coalition government spent $20.8 billion on consultants in its final year, equivalent to a shadow workforce of 54,000.
The revelations came amid widespread anger over the conduct of PwC after findings several partners at the firm had used confidential information on proposed tax reforms to advise on the tax arrangements of major clients.
The government has converted 3300 labour hire and external jobs into permanent APS positions, moved to reduce reliance on consultants and established an in-house consulting organisation.
In July last year, the government also changed procurement rules to require 20 per cent of work by value was awarded to small and medium firms, which a spokesperson for Senator Gallagher said was surpassed last financial year.
The minister is also due on December 15 to receive a report from Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman Bruce Billson on how effective the procurement rule changes have been.
Senator Pocock urged the government to consider changes including splitting large contracts into smaller components that small operators can manage and bid for.
He also called for changes to improve the dissemination of information about potential work and break down a procurement culture that favours awarding work to large firms.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.