The Canberra Times
Friday, 24 November 2023
Home/News/Business

For many Canberrans, this American tradition comes at just the right time

Kerem Doruk
Adrian Rollins
By Kerem Doruk, and Adrian Rollins
November 24 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

South.Point Tuggeranong shopping centre is gearing up for an influx of customers on the weekend. Sale signs are up in almost every shop and people like Joe Scarletta and Mindy Martin with their three young children are taking advantage.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kerem Doruk

Kerem Doruk

Journalist

Kerem Doruk joined the Canberra Times in 2023. He covers local stories in the national capital. You can email story ideas or tips to Kerem at kerem.doruk@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.