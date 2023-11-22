Increased emissions are fuelling a climate change catastrophe

The news is very bad. Your editorial "Climate change is an existential threat" (November 22) clearly explains the impending climate crisis.
The current UN's report is that on the present trajectory the climate will become irreversibly threatening to all living things by the century's end.
Promises to reduce emissions are easily made, yet the UN report reveals that global emissions are actually increasing: greenhouse gases actually rose by 1.2 per cent from 2021 to 2022.
What is going on? That we are busy making carbon dioxide intensive wars may be one factor.
Another article also gives us a clue. Leaders may be unable to understand what is happening. The report ("Ex-UK PM 'bamboozled' by COVID science") reveals Boris Johnson, whose decisions caused so many COVID-related deaths in Britain, struggled to understand the simple graphs the scientists were showing him.
We have a leadership problem.
Congratulations on your editorial "Climate change is an existential threat" (November 22), and particularly for your conclusion "the real issue is the cost of doing nothing. That is a bill the world cannot afford to pay".
The recent United Nations' Emissions Gap report concludes that on present trends, the world will warm by up to 2.9 degrees this century unless advanced economies transition away from fossil fuels.
Failure to do this could, as you note, result in "runaway melting of the polar icecaps and the complete loss of the Amazon rainforest". The former will cause dramatic rises in sea level, inundation of heavily populated, food-producing land. The latter would transform the world's largest natural carbon capture and storage system and a major source of life-giving oxygen into a huge source of carbon dioxide, the main driver of destructive global heating.
According to the pre-COP28 UN Environment Program report and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres the world is headed to a "hellish future" of plus three degrees global warming this century.
Implementing future policies (a big if) would shave just 0.1 degrees off this projection. There is no exaggeration here. Just think of the weather and impacts being experienced now when plus 1.5 degrees has not been permanently breached.
What will the climate be like in the next century when children born today will still be alive? But where is the government action and public and media outcry. Have we we lost all perspective?
I am glad Don Owers points out the absurdity of our government inviting some 630,000 people as migrants to Australia, building less new houses than have been destroyed by natural calamities and then claiming to be doing something about the shortage of homes. (Letters, November 22).
Owers suggests that "regions of Australia" will be the first to become uninhabitable due to climate change.
However, scientists agree that it is the cities which are most endangered. Western Sydney was already one of the hottest urban areas on earth during a previous spell of El Nino.
Ignoring the urban heat island effect in Canberra enormous buildings are permitted to cover plots without vegetation to mitigate the heat they produce.
If this continues there is the likelihood parts of our so-called Bush Capital will eventually become uninhabitable, again due to the lack of foresight of government.
Sixty years ago, on November 22, 1963, this young boy awoke to the news that President Kennedy had been killed by an assassin's bullet in Dallas.
The charismatic Kennedy exuded confidence and competence. He argued for compassion and caring. He gave America a vision for the 1960s culminating in the moon landing in July 1969 which he never saw.
As a leader, some of his contemporaries were perhaps equal to him. People such as Churchill, De Gaulle, Martin Luther King jnr, Gandhi, Thatcher, Mandela, and Mother Teresa for example.
For us in Australia, Kennedy kindled the joy of seeing leadership of the US at the time of its dominance in the push for freedom and advancement for all mankind.
He was the antithesis of the spectacle being played out now with the uninspiring Biden at the helm lining up against the bumptious Trump, both seeking a second term in the Oval Office.
Oh, for two Kennedy-like candidates, one from each party.
I am very weary of the constant antagonism of the so-called Liberal Party every time they are in opposition.
I used to be a rusted-on Liberal voter, but from the time that Tony Abbott (the mad monk) adopted a policy of just opposing everything to the present day of Peter Dutton having a negative attitude towards all pursuit of wisdom and justice, without any vision for the future, I find that the policies of the Liberal Party do not attract me at all.
They are in my view unelectable in their present orientation.
I'm shocked, stunned actually, at the complete lack of compassion the Barr government and their Green compatriots have for a serious issue that all in Canberra face.
Day and night we hear the pleadings for empathy from a minority group that is unable to properly articulate their needs, but yet they stumble on with no-one to help them.
I for one will not tolerate this any longer. I propose to start a "go fund me" site to raise funds to assist these helpless souls.
I'm referring to a treasured avian icon of the Australian bush, the eastern koel, whose cries, day and night, to find a mate rip at the hearts of all Canberrans.
I propose to create a bionic female koel to be that companion the male so desperately needs. Only then will the endless cries for help will cease.
In a world where gratitude for military service is often seen as a given, Australia's defence force faces a stark contrast to the appreciation its counterparts receive, particularly in the United States.
The ADF is often overlooked and, in some instances, even despised by the public it serves. Indifference and occasional disdain characterise the public's attitude towards defence personnel.
The lack of appreciation hits a raw nerve, as illustrated by personal encounters when I was selling badges on Remembrance Day. I was confronted with accusations of condoning heinous actions abroad.
During my deployment on an international engagement exercise with the US Army in California in just two hours at a local shopping centre, wearing the Australian uniform, I received more expressions of gratitude than in my eight years of service.
There's a compelling case to be made that the lack of public recognition in Australia contributes to the current retention and suicide crisis within defence circles.
The Australian public can play a pivotal role in reshaping the narrative and ensuring that those who serve feel valued, acknowledged, and supported.
I am with you Peter Woodhouse (Letters, November 16), regarding how the allegations against Johnathan Davis have been handled.
It brought back to me the Brittany Higgins and Bruce Lehrmann case.
Issues involving the sex lives of public figures will always get a run in the media, which can impact upon the right to a fair trial.
Ken Menz (Letters, November 19) we have that same "trees dying of thirst" problem. A few of us carry a dozen milk containers of water in our cars to give the thirsty ones a drink.
We leave a few containers inscribed with "revive a tree" at the dog park tap. I think we'll be busy this summer.
The government's public protection action on indefinite detention, with opposition harassment, is an overreaction.
The same conditions apply to all released detainees and the same penal provisions for a range of characters is excessive and arbitrary.
Why we cannot handle several paedophiles in our community is mystifying. The detainees accused of murder surely can been extradited; We have an extradition treaty with Malaysia. Malaysia dropped their mandatory death penalty in July 2023.
I thought that in Australia that a person is free after completing their jail sentence.
Congratulations Australia. I enjoyed the cricket but can we have a few less repeat dismissals shown?
It is good to hear the babies have been transferred to Cairo. This time they are not being pursued by King Herod but by the IDF.
It's time Zed Seselja realised that no one's interested in his politics. It's time for him to get a real job.
In its current military operations in Gaza and the West Bank Israeli is conducting war with no regard for the rules of civilised behaviour. People committed to human decency all over the world must condemn Israel's actions or also stand condemned for failing to do so.
The Optus debacle is a classic case study in neoliberalism. A board and the CEO who engaged in creating mega profits at the cost of services and jobs, are bound to be caught out.
Did anyone see a "diver in the water" flag flying from the Australian ship? I didn't. This is the internationally recognised way of alerting all vessels in the area.
According to the Israeli government Hamas had at least one hostage at the Al-Shifa hospital. But surely all the patients, unable to move, as well as the doctors morally bound to stay and try to help them, were equally hostages.
It is tiresome to read continual complaints by Alex Wallensky (Letters, November 22) and others about the PM's overseas trips. Mr Albanese needs to be at these meetings for the nation's interests. Get real and get over it. No one remembers you having a shot at Scott Morrison's travel, probably because you didn't.
Bill Deane's reference to Edmund Burke in his defence of Zed Seselja (Letters, November 22) is apposite. In 1780 Burke was shoehorned, by his faction, into a safe seat in Yorkshire after being turfed out by the electors in his former seat of Bristol. Zed is indeed seeking to follow his example.
On Tuesday I heard my first Christmas song. It's still November. Can we ban all decorations and music until a week before Christmas? Let's rein it in and restore some sanity to the annual festival of consumerism and gluttony.
Why is it so difficult for China to say "sorry" or "we apologise". Do they never do anything wrong or unprofessional? A bit of humility by President Xi Jinping would have gone a long way.
