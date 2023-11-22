The Canberra Times
Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Home/Canberra

A quarter of women experience partner violence, abuse

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
Updated November 22 2023 - 5:47pm, first published 1:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More than one in five adults have been abused or physically assaulted by their partner, including a quarter of all women, and almost three million were abused in their childhood, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.