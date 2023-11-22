Times Past: November 23, 1974

The last of the 63,652 National Servicemen conscripted since the reintroduction of the scheme in 1964 was discharged at No 1 Task Force Headquarters, Holsworthy in NSW on November 22, 1974.
But 2800749 Private PB Stapleton, 23, of the 5/7th Battalion was not over impressed with his new-found freedom. At 1420 hours AEDT he joined the regular Army.
After a few minutes off for a press interview and signing his attestation papers, he went back to much the same thing as he had been doing the day before, although the interview did save him from joining the "surprise" two-mile run which had been arranged for his unit.
Private Stapelton, the last particular man of his own particular "army", was in the last intake of conscripts in July 1972. He could have opted out any time after December 7, 1972 when the Labor Government abandoned the scheme, but was one of several thousand who elected to serve out their time.
It was during his time that he realised that although he had been conscripted into it in the first place, the Army was probably where he wanted to be anyway. "It's a good career," he said.
What were his views of the National Service scheme? "It helped most of us I think," he said. "Although there were a few that did not like it. I suppose I was quite keen to be called up."
