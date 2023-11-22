The Canberra Times
Thursday, 23 November 2023
Times Past: November 23, 1974

By Jess Hollingsworth
November 23 2023 - 12:00am
The last of the 63,652 National Servicemen conscripted since the reintroduction of the scheme in 1964 was discharged at No 1 Task Force Headquarters, Holsworthy in NSW on November 22, 1974.

