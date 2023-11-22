How Canberra can help international hockey return

Do you want Kookaburras and Hockeyroos games, Canberra?
Ahead of this weekend's Hockey One finals, the message is simple from Hockey Australia chief executive David Pryles.
"Let's pack it out," he told The Canberra Times.
Pryles confirmed that another strong turn-out at Lyneham for the two-day Hockey One finale featuring the Canberra Chill women, will go a long way in convincing the ACT government to fund international fixtures in the capital.
"We want games in Canberra," Pryles said.
"We have a strategic plan to take international games all around Australia and we've done that this year, but they've been assisted to host content with funding from each state's tourism body.
"We've seen the ACT government invest in the GWS Giants, cricket, and there's an A-League team - we want them to consider investing in our sport too."
Pryles said taking international content across the country brings a significant cost for host cities, which is why government funding is necessary.
He argued that Hockey Australia has shown their faith and investment in Canberra by backing the capital to host the Hockey One finals this weekend, and the Australian Indoor Hockey Championships in January next year - a month-long event with 72 teams which Pryles predicts will be a major economy boost for the ACT.
Hockey Australia is calling on that love to be reciprocated by the ACT government, and another bumper attendance at Lyneham will only help their cause.
The Hockey One finals will see eight teams of men and women descend on Canberra this weekend, with the Chill women vying for their first title.
It will be the first time since 2016 that a national tournament is played in Canberra, but an international match featuring the Kookaburras or Hockeyroos hasn't been played in the capital since 2013.
Hockey ACT chief executive Rob Sheekey has also campaigned for the government to contribute to bring the Lyneham facilities up to international standards.
They've received funding for new lights which will be completed early next year, but they're still working with the ACT government on pitch replacements needed at the end of 2024.
At the last home game for the Canberra Chill in the Hockey One competition, Lyneham set a league attendance record of 2281.
Hockey Australia commended Sheekey and the ACT for supporting the sport so passionately as they have, with the targeting of family demographics expected to boost participation numbers in Canberra.
"Canberra deserves more international hockey," Sheekey said.
"I know Hockey Australia are certainly keen to grow it and have more content here.
"We need some support from ACT government to make that happen, and an upgrade to some of our facilities at Lyneham to support us to host international hockey again, and that's all in the works."
Hockey One Finals at the National Hockey Centre, Canberra
Saturday
Women's Semi Final (1v4) - Brisbane Blaze v Perth Thundersticks, 11am
Men's Semi Final (1v4) - NSW Pride v Tassie Tigers, 12.30pm
Women's Semi Final (2v3) - NSW Pride v Canberra Chill, 2.30pm
Men's Semi Final (2v3) - Brisbane Blaze v HC Melbourne, 4pm
Sunday
Women's 3rd v 4th playoff, 11.30am
Men's 3rd v 4th playoff, 1pm
Women's Grand Final, 3.30pm
Men's Grand Final, 5.30pm
