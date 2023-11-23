Kerry Packer's lasting legacy of turkey trauma

"Oh you do love stirring up a good debate! I'm a Millennial." writes Natalie. She points out that in 40 years the average house price has increased by 14 times, whereas full-time salaries have only increased by 4.7 times. Houses used to cost three times your salary, and now they cost 10 times. "My parents got free degrees, worked steady government jobs their entire lives, bought what they needed and plenty that they wanted, gave us overseas holidays and bought us our first cars (dodgy second-hand ones I might add). I don't support the division of the generations into tidy boxes though. It's unfair and disrespectful to all. Boomers grew up in very uncertain times as well, and they worked hard to provide their Millennial children with the lifestyles we enjoy today (or did, until inflation took hold!). They also fostered the desire to explore the world so it's no wonder we all have a fondness for travel. That said we haven't been overseas for a good five years, and probably won't again for some time. And that's OK, I don't blame my parents for that! We're just deep in raising kids and paying off a mortgage. Thanks for firing me up enough to pen a reply. I thoroughly enjoy your musings and invitation to join the discussion."