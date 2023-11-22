The Canberra Times
Thursday, 23 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Kippax Fair to triple in size under expansion plans

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
November 23 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Plans for a "completely new" Kippax Fair are ready to be submitted for approval, which would add hundreds of homes and two new supermarkets to the shopping centre.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Property reporter

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.