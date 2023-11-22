The Canberra Times
Thursday, 23 November 2023
Home/News/ACT Politics

Liberals would halt kangaroo cull, commission independent review

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
November 23 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Kangaroo culls in the ACT would be halted by an incoming Canberra Liberals government while an independent review considers the program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.