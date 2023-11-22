Late night coup could stir Liberal hopes in the territory

The Tuesday night coup that ended decades of right-wing dominance of the ACT Liberals seems an essential step for the party to have any hope of a return to government.
It also opens the door to the possibility of regaining the Senate seat Zed Seselja lost to David Pocock in 2023.
The intense level of frustration felt by party moderates was demonstrated by the dumping of former branch president - and long time Zed Seselja ally - John Cziesla in favour of an empty chair.
While the chair only won by 123 votes to 117, as votes of no confidence go, losing when you are running unopposed is hard to top.
The surviving moderates within the ACT Liberals have effectively pulled off a quiet revolution in a bid to return the party to relevance in a polity that is noted for progressive values on same-sex marriage, drug law reform, Indigenous recognition and the Voice, and voluntary assisted dying.
Zed Seselja and his conservative backers, who successfully ousted former ACT chief minister turned senator Gary Humphries a decade ago, were diametrically opposed to the majority of Canberra voters on these issues.
Elizabeth Lee, the current party leader, is much closer to the centre and, as such, remains a better choice to lead the party to the next poll. Her recent advocacy for the Voice has shown she can read the room.
From Ms Lee's perspective the "new beginning" could not have come at a better time.
While the presidency of the branch won't be decided for some time all other key positions have been filled, with the moderates enjoying an ascendancy.
Megan Fox, a moderate, defeated former Zed Seselja staffer Joshua Osbourne-Goldsborough to become branch vice-president.
Courtenay May, who had been endorsed by the moderates, is the new finance director who will need to come up with the ways and means needed for the 2024 campaign.
That said, the position of policy chair went to a conservative, Patrick Fazonne.
One cause for concern is that Ms Lee's deputy, Jeremy Hanson, backed opposing candidates to those supported by his party leader.
If the Liberals are to be in with a chance in 2024 then unity is essential. Conventional political wisdom might suggest that there is a real opportunity for the party, given that if Labor and the Greens are re-elected they will have been in office in one form or another for 27 years. But that record in itself shows how resistant to conservative politics ACT voters have become.
To have any hope, the party would need to advocate policies that, while necessarily more conservative than those of the Barr-Rattenbury government, respect territory rights and don't alienate Canberra voters.
Ms Lee will argue the government has been in office for too long and has become complacent due to its success.
She and her team will argue this is reflected in failures of leadership and governance in health, education, housing, planning and development, public transport and law and order.
But the willingness of the local Liberals to settle for the spoils of defeat for decades has played a big part in bringing this about.
The greatest threat to both a reinvigorated Liberal branch and to the government in 2024 is the possibility voters will say "a pox on both your houses" and seek out independents in the mould of David Pocock.
That said, such an outcome may be a win for Canberra residents, even if Labor and the Greens held onto government.
Independents who can hold the major parties to account on the floor of the Assembly could provide much needed accountability to a government used to getting its own way.
