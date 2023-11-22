Protect Your Business: Crisis Management Plans

A business needs a crisis plan to protect itself from unplanned events. Picture Shutterstock

Any business could be affected by a crisis, whether it is a natural catastrophe, an intruder, or financial problems you cannot manage. A business needs a crisis plan to protect itself from unplanned events that could have damaging consequences.

What is a crisis

Any event that has the potential to negatively impact employees, stakeholders, and your reputation or to impact your finances is a crisis. Three factors are usually present in a business crisis:

A threat that is internal or external to your business.

Surprise is a key element.

Limited decision making time.

People need to act quickly when a crisis occurs. Crisis management is important.

What is a crisis management plan?

A crisis management plan describes how your company will respond to a crisis. Plan should specify who will act and their role. A crisis management plan aims to minimise damage while restoring business operations as soon as possible.

Your team should update and refer to your crisis management plan frequently. A crisis management plan can be outlined in many ways, but it is usually a list. Your team can use a checklist to identify what needs to be done in the event of a crisis.

It's impossible to predict what kind of crisis will occur or when. But a risk analysis gives you an idea of potential threats that your business may face.

A social media marketing firm, for example, may be at greater risk of an organisational mishap requiring a public apology. Meanwhile, a tech company could be at higher risk of a cyberattack. You can use your industry to help determine possible crises and how you will combat them.

Business continuity plan or crisis management plan?

A crisis management plan (CMP) may also be called a business continuity(BCP) or disaster recovery plan, depending on the industry. Both plans are designed to increase the resilience of an organisation, but they serve different purposes. It is therefore important to create separate CMPs and BCPs.

CMPs are designed to respond quickly to crises, minimise damage and protect all stakeholders, while restoring normal operations. It includes specific actions, communication protocols and strategies for effectively managing crises.

A BCP, on the other hand, is a more comprehensive plan that ensures continuity of key business functions both during and after an emergency. It includes strategies and procedures that enable an organisation's operations to continue, to provide products and service to customers and to meet regulatory requirements. BCPs tend to be associated with disaster recovery. BCPs also address long-term recovery including backup systems and alternative facilities, supply management, to minimise the impact on business operations of a crisis.

Why should you create a crisis management plan?

A crisis management strategy prepares your company for an unexpected event or disaster. A crisis management plan can help you reduce the impact on your employees and business operations. If the team is prepared for the unexpected, the chances of lasting damage are reduced.

You, as the head of your organisation, are responsible for collaborating with senior management to develop an emergency management plan that is right for you. project management software will help you to navigate the uncharted waters.

After a disaster, a well-organised plan for crisis management could help your business recover.

Peace of mind

Business owners can enjoy peace of mind knowing they have a crisis management plan in place should anything happen that compromises their business.

Quick response times

A business must respond quickly to a crisis. A crisis plan can help you reduce response times and the impact they have on your company, employees, and customers.

Protect your reputation

A crisis management plan will help you protect your reputation as the way in which your company responds to a crisis can have a significant impact on how your customers perceive your business. A crisis plan shows your company is proactive, accountable, and committed to resolving the crisis as quickly as possible.

Minimise financial and legal liabilities

A clear plan will help your business reduce the risk that it could face litigation, fines, or other legal consequences as a result of a crisis.

Types of crisis could you face

It is the hope of every company to avoid a crisis during the course of their business. However, this does not always happen. You may face a crisis as a business manager or owner.

Financial crisis

When an organisation loses large amounts of money suddenly, it becomes difficult to pay its financial obligations and service its debts. For example, a financial crisis can occur when a business loses its three biggest clients, who account for 45 per cent or more of their revenue. It occurs when the value of your business drops and you can't pay back its debt.

It could be because of a decline in the demand for your product or service. Insurance may help you if you are in a difficult situation. Financial crises can reduce an organisation's capacity to provide quality service.

Technology crisis

This type of crisis can occur if your organisation's technological tools fail without warning. Hardware and software failures, industrial accidents or other incidents could be included.

Many businesses are run by technology. If the tech that your business uses crashes, it can lead to a loss of large amounts of money. It can make you appear unreliable and upset your customers.

Organisational crisis

If a company wrongs its customers (and is caught), it will have to deal with an organisational crisis. It could be withholding information, exploiting customers, or misusing managerial power. A negligent employee is often responsible for these types of crises.

Court cases, damage to reputation and loss of loyalties can be caused by organisational crises. In order to manage organisational crises, it is necessary to create a company culture that includes a set of new values. These values guide the behavior of employees and management. They also ensure ethical behavior while the company serves its customers and generates revenues.

Employee crisis

Employee crises can occur when an employee, or someone associated with your business, engages in unethical or illegal conduct. It can happen in the workplace or an employee's private life. However, it can reflect negatively on your business. You may need to hire a public relations team in this case to prevent the public from viewing you negatively.

If your company is susceptible to crises caused by humans, you need to develop a plan to protect both your employees and your organisation.

How to create a crisis management plan

Break it down into smaller, more manageable steps to create an effective crisis management plan. You can identify the likely risks and not be overwhelmed by the whole crisis.

Your crisis leadership team should be identified

Choose a group of leaders with whom you will collaborate during the planning phase. Include in your team the people who are going to take action during a crisis. This team should be assembled at the beginning of the crisis management plan so that everyone is familiar with your crisis strategy.

You can choose to manage a crisis on your own if you are a sole trader or a small business. Or you can outsource some or all of the work-plan ahead.

Risk assessment

Start the planning process by having a brainstorming meeting to identify various risks that your business may be facing. You can start your brainstorming session, as mentioned above by assessing the risks that are associated with your field of work.

Identify the risks that could impact your business. This could include fires, natural disasters or burglaries, as well as any other situations that have the potential to negatively impact your business. Save time by starting with a BIA.

Assess the impact on business

With the help of the crisis leadership team, identify the risks that are high probability and could impact your business. It's important that you analyze each risk separately because they can have different outcomes. The potential business impact may include attrition of customers, a damaged reputation, delays in sales, lost revenue, or regulatory penalties.

Think about the likelihood of a crisis, its impact on your company, and the resources and skills you will need to deal with it.

Plan your response

For each risk that you identified, determine the actions your team will need to take in order to respond if it happens. If you are in the software industry and your company suffers a cyberattack you might need someone to secure your network, someone else to inform your customers and someone else to assess the damage.

A crisis response plan, based on risk assessments like those mentioned above, can outline how your company will respond in a crisis. Include activating emergency procedures, communicating with staff, stakeholders, and customers, and working with emergency services.

Review and update

Review the finished product once your crisis plan has been completed to make sure there are no gaps. Update your crisis management plan at least once per year, as potential risks may change over time.

You can evaluate your response by reviewing the crisis management plan.

A crisis management plan can protect your company from unforeseeable events that could otherwise be damaging. Anticipating potential risks allows you to prepare, minimise the impact and return quickly to normal business.